Emma Roberts shares first pic of her baby with partner Garrett; read inside for his name

Emma Roberts recently shared the first picture of her newborn baby with partner Garrett Hedlund and it’s everything!

The ‘American Horror Story’ star shared the picture along with details on the name of her baby boy. She captioned the post: "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right.”

Emma Roberts and Garrett have named their little bundle of joy "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡."

In the photo, Emma is seen in an orange Stella McCartney dress and matching Andrea Wazen heels as she cradles the infant in her arms.

The Hollywood actress first announced her pregnancy in August when she posted three photos of herself with Garrett in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump.

Later that year, Emma became the first pregnant woman to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan when she posed for the magazine's December issue. In her cover story, she said, "At 16, I thought, 'By the time I'm 24, I'll be married with kids’. And then I was 24 and I was like, 'Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?' ... It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant."