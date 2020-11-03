Eminem features in Joe Biden campaign video as he performs his classic 'Lose Yourself'

Look who’s back, back again?

Rapper Eminem recently took centre stage in politics as he featured in a campaign video for Joe Biden. In a new video supporting Joe Biden, Eminem was seen dancing to his anthem ‘Lose Yourself’.

Eminem shared the video on Twitter and captioned it: "One opportunity...#Vote," as he backed the former two-term vice president and senator, Joe Biden.

The video runs for 45 seconds and is black and white that has a collage of images of young parents, skaters, people waiting in line to vote and athletes.

Eminem can be heard rapping in the video: "Look/ If you had/ One shot/ Or one opportunity/ To seize everything you ever wanted/ In one moment/ Would you capture it/ Or just let it slip?"

The song is a part of his 2002 Oscar-winning film ‘8 Mile’.

Recently, stars like Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Andra Day, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Cher, Nine Inch Nails, Rufus Wainwright, Jason Mraz, David Crosby, Billy Porter, MC Hammer, Cyndi Lauper and many more have come out to vote and show their support for one candidate or another. US Elections 2020: Beyonce comes out to vote as she endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris