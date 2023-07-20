Dwayne Johnson shatters records with unprecedented paycheck for this movie amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is said to be receiving a huge salary for his upcoming role, marking a continuation of his career in major action films, which have always come with significant paychecks. It is anticipated that he will break the record for the highest-paid actor in history with his new holiday movie. In the star-studded cast of Prime Video's Christmas action comedy Red One, The Rock shares the screen with actors like Chris Evans, JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Nick Kroll, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Kiernan Shipka, among many others. Jake Kasdan is directing a script penned by Chris Morgan.

What is Dwayne Johnson's Red One all about?

In the movie, The Rock essays Callum Draft, sporting a red and black leather suit in the images that have been revealed by Prime Video. Though little is known about the plot, expectations are high for an action-packed and thrilling holiday adventure.

Dwayne Johnson and a gigantic paycheck

Johnson not only stands out by receiving the most significant share of the cast's earnings but also sets a new record for the highest upfront payment an actor has ever received. This upfront payment model has become increasingly common in the era of streaming platform-produced movies, meaning the performer is compensated before the film's release to the audience.

In addition to his upfront payment, Johnson is taking home an astonishing $50 million for his role in Red One, surpassing the previous record shared by Robert Downey Jr for Captain America: Civil War and Will Smith for King Richard, both earning $40 million upfront.

Will SAG-AFTRA strike affect perception about Dwayne Johnson's hefty salary?

Currently, Hollywood is facing a double strike. After the writers' union Writers Guild of America (WGA) began a strike on May 2, actors' union SAG-AFTRA also initiated a strike on issues that are quite similar. Among them one is inadequate compensation.

As news of the strike spreads and the public becomes more aware of the challenges faced by industry workers, including writers and actors, there is bound to be increased scrutiny on the enormous paychecks received by A-list actors like Dwayne Johnson. Some may question whether such high upfront payments are justified, especially when other members of the cast and crew, who play crucial roles in bringing a film to life, may not be receiving fair compensation.

