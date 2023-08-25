Dune 2 delayed by Warner Bros amid Hollywood strikes

Warner Bros has officially announced the delay of Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two to 2024, reported Variety. The news has left fans of the franchise disappointed. The highly anticipated sci-fi sequel will now hit theatres globally on March 15, 2024. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released on November 3. Produced by Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros the decision to shift the release date was reached after both parties came to an agreement.

Another Legendary and WB collaboration, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is also experiencing a delay. Originally scheduled for March 14, 2024 the film will now hit theatres on April 12, 2024. The film is a part of the MonsterVerse.

This delay comes at a time when the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have caused disruptions in the entertainment industry. Writers and actors are picketing over similar issues like lack of adequate compensation and artificial intelligence.

As a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are unable to participate in promotional activities for any films by big studios. This situation would have affected the Dune: Part Two cast's ability to engage in the press circuit for this highly anticipated film.

Recently, Warner Bros' Blue Beetle opened to positive reviews, but was a box office bomb. And at least partly, the absence of its cast during premieres, junkets and other promotional activities is said to be the culprit.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Dune: Part Two official synopsis says it "will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

