Drake promises to pay $160,000 for his fans late mother's house: 'Rest in peace to your momma'

Drake and his sweet gestures towards his fans are something that we all love. The rapper was recently performing at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, where he promised a fan to pay off his late mother's mortgage.

The Grammy-winning singer promised one of his fans that he would pay the outstanding balance of his late mother's house. In the video that has been going viral on social media, Drake gets a chit from a fan asking the singer for the due amount.

Reading the chit, the ''Sticky'' singer said, "This is it?"

"You said, '[Pay] off my mom's house, rest in peace.' Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe... Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here," he said, as per People.

"This is a lot of money right here. But you know what, Imma pay off your momma's house for you," Drake said as the jam-packed crowd erupted in cheers. Drake jus casually paying off peoples houses in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/QDiclHj3Ef — RΛMΘN (@ramonlmunoz) March 3, 2024 × To pay off the deceased mother’s mortgage, Drake will pay $160,000.

"Imma pay out of my pocket. That's gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your momma," Drake said.

This is not the first time that Drake has generously donated to his fans. A few days back, he promised a fan who is a cancer survivor, to give $50,000 during his Pittsburgh gig. Before that, during his performance in St. Louis, he stopped his performance and responded to a fan who was asking for financial help with his surgery.