'Doctor Who' star Tanya Fear found after missing persons' report filed with LAPD

Hollywood actress Tanya Fear has been found after reportedly being missing for a few days, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed to a global entertainment news website.



"It is with great pleasure and relief to report, that Tanya has been found safe, by Police today. We understand she is not physically harmed, but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital. We wish to thank the Police, members of the public for their efforts in locating Tanya, as well as the outpouring of concern and support over the last several days. Tanya's family are relieved and extremely grateful," her family reportedly said in a statement provided to the news site by her manager.

Also read: Ben Best, Eastbound & Down co-creator and actor, dead at 46

On Thursday, a missing persons' report was filed with the LAPD after Fear was last leaving her L.A. home without her phone or purse on her.



Fear was last seen three days ago at the Trader Joe's in Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, reportedly.

This account is dedicated to finding our beloved Tanya Fear who went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on 9th Sep 2021. Tanya has a distinct British accent, is 5ft4, weighs about 140lbs, brown eyes, black hair and her hair looks like the picture below. #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/ntTrhaR1pv — #FoundTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 12, 2021 ×

Also read: Kate Hudson announces engagement to Danny Fujikawa, heads to Met Gala hours later

"I am devastated about this situation, and I appeal to anyone with information to please come forward to bring our daughter back home safely," Fear's mother, Yvonne Marimo, had said in a statement.