'Doctor Who' actress Tanya Fear is reportedly missing in Los Angeles

File photo of Tanya Fear Photograph:( Twitter )
According to her friends and family, Tanya Fear was last seen on Thursday.
According to Twitter handle @FindTanyaFear, which is reportedly being run by her family, the actress was last seen at Trader Joe's grocery store on Santa Monica Boulevard.
The actress's manager Alex Cole told a news channel that she was doing fine when he last saw her a week back.
"Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning," he said. "We're obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."
The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that a missing person report was filed for her on Thursday, 9 September.
The actress, whose real name is Tanyaradzwa Fear, has been part of BBC sci-fi drama 'Doctor Who', 'Spotless', 'Endeavour', 'DCI Banks' and 'Midsomer Murders'.She also appeared in 'Kick Ass - 2' and was doing stand-up comedy.
Friends and family are urging people to use the hashtag #FindTanyaFear on social media to help gather information about the 31-year-old's disappearance.