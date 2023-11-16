Did you know The Rolling Stones' famous tongue logo is inspired by Indian goddess Kali ?

Did you know Mike Jagger and The Rolling Stones' red lip logo have a very deep Indian connection? The lead vocalist of the band is currently in India, and during his recent chat with Indian media, Mick Jagger revealed that the band's infamous ruby red tongue and lips logo is inspired by Indian goddess Kali.

The band's frontman, Jagger, is currently in India, enjoying the festive season of Diwali. During his recent chat with The Times of India, Jagger revealed that he first saw the picture of Goddess Kali in one of the books that his brother brought from India.

During an interview, Jagger said, ''In 1969, I was looking for an image that would be an eye-grabbing thing, and I saw this image of a disembodied tongue of Kali.''

Jagger further recalled that the image he saw became an inspiration for the band's logo. ''I thought it would be an inspiration. Then, designer John Pasche created this modernistic version of the tongue logo," he added further. Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo

शुभ दीपावली और जय काली मा pic.twitter.com/BmhazRQMcU — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 12, 2023 × Jagger is currently in Kolkata and has shared a few photos from his visit. He visited the Durga pandals, enjoyed the illuminated streets of the city, and much more.

The carousel of photos also showed the goddess Kali. Sharing the photos, Mike wrote, ''Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo. शुभ दीपावली और जय काली मा.''

During his recent visit to Kolkata, Jagger also saw the Kali idols. However, sharing his experience, he said, ''It was very noisy, of course. There were so many fireworks.''

Kali is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. The Hindu deity is seen as the goddess of death and time.