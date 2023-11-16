Jada Pinkett Smith calls Will and Duane Martin's sex rumours 'ridiculous'

Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, is defending her husband. The King Richard star is all over the news after his former personal assistant Brother Bilaal made a shocking revelation about seeing Will having sex with his best friend, Duane Martin. Putting a full stop to the rumour, Jada has called the revelations, ''nonsense and ridiculous''.

During her interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, host Charlamagne tha God asked the Worthy author about the rumours. Responding to this, the Girls Trip actress said, "Let me just say this, It's ridiculous, right? And it's nonsense." Further, the actress shared their plans to take legal action against Bilal. Pinkett added further, "And this is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn't work."

“Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So, that’s actionable. So we ‘gon roll with that.” The Red Table Talk host added that all rumours are not true.



Before Jada, a rep of the actor told PEOPLE that Bilal's claims were false.



“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false."



Will and friend Duane Martin's sexual relationship



Earlier this week, Bilal claimed on the Unwine With Tasha K podcast that he saw Will having sex with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Duane Martin.



Bilal told that he “opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and saw Duane having anal sex with Will on a couch.''



The shocking claims come a few months after Jada revealed that she and her husband have been separated for seven years. However, they are not legally divorced.