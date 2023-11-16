Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel leaves Marvel’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is no longer a part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The Kang Dynasty for the unversed, is an upcoming superhero adventure from Disney’s MCU. The film will be what the audiences saw in Avengers: Infinity Way, which led to the culmination of the current Marvel phase and opened another.

The Kang Dynasty was recently delayed and reports suggest that it is not scheduled to open until May 1, 2026. The film will be succeeded by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. This will all be within the multiverse saga. Also read: Jeremy Renner celebrates recovery with new video after snow plow accident

There are other changes too in the upcoming Avengers film. Earlier, actor Jonathan Majors was said to have been attached to the project but rumours suggest otherwise. Jonathan Majors has already played multiple versions of the titular supervillain, Kang, on the Disney+ series Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But now that the actor has been facing trial for domestic abuse charges, it’s uncertain whether Disney will go ahead with the actor in the current situation.