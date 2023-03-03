Creed 3 movie review: Emotional and propulsive, Michael B Jordan nails his directorial debut

Creed 3 movie review: "Everyone loves an underdog story," Michael B Jordan's Adonis Creed remarks at one point in Creed 3. And indeed the threequel in the series, like the preceding movies in the Rocky franchise, is a story of little(r) fellow prevailing upon Goliath. But how to take the mighty world heavyweight champion Adonis Creed down a notch? Simple, introduce a yet-unknown blast from the past. Jonathan Majors' Damian "Dame" Anderson was a childhood chum of Creed and a boxing prodigy, who has spent almost the last two decades in jail for an offence that involved pulling a gun to rescue a young Creed from a street scrap. The full details of the matter are kept under wraps until the third act.

Now, he is back and has lived the last 18 years watching Creed live the life that, in his eyes, he was meant to live.

Watch Cred iii trailer:

Dame bides his time before revealing his true self, and his ambition to fulfill what he sees as his destiny. At the outset, he reveals a genial if rough disposition who was unfairly imprisoned as a teen, which leads to Creed letting his guard down. His scepticism melts away when guilt-ridden over the incident, he offers any monetary help that his old friend might require.

Not content with handouts, Dame makes his wish plain: he wants to be a boxer again. He has kept himself in prime shape while in prison, something that he, deliberately or not, hides initially beneath layers and layers of clothing. But when he is pitted with Creed Athletics' star Felix (Jose Benavidez), he brawls more than he boxes, and leaves his opponent battered enough to require hospitalisation.

When Creed confronts him, he unmasks, leading the hero to foolhardily challenge him for the title of world heavyweight champion. Dame agrees.

Is Creed up to the challenge posed by Dame?

The Creed we know from the last movie is not this Creed. This one is rusty, unprepared. He is retired and lives a mostly uneventful and comfy life in a swanky LA home with his wife and singer-producer Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent).

Does Creed still have what it takes to take on Dame, who feels that he was wrong by the world and as Duke (Wood Harris) says carries a chip on his shoulder? Mind you, Dame wasn't just a talented young boxer, he has practically cut his teeth in the harsh life of prison. And most importantly, he bears a grudge and will not always follow the rules of the sport.

How is Creed 3 as a movie?

Creed 3 is Jordan's directorial debut. But the film feels as though it was directed by a veteran of exciting sports dramas. Jordan clearly realises what makes such films work, the peppering of moments of splendid victories and crushing defeats. And he directs the hell out of this.

And while the story, by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, moves along fairly predictable lines, there are enough distinctive flourishes here to lend one confidence in Jordan's abilities as a director. The pace is just right, pausing at suitable moments to let the characters and story breathe before the inevitable climactic pugilism, the training montage is propulsive and exciting, and the climactic fight is breathtaking.

It helps that Jordan has an actor of Majors' calibre at his disposal. The actor plays the role with an eternal shiftiness, the broad and yet false smiles, the resentment simmering beneath the grinning facade if one really cares to look. It is an incredibly nuanced performance that is rare in movies of such kind. Not to be overshadowed, Jordan is once again quite magnificent, by turn stoic and emotionally vulnerable.

Creed 3 is a triumph.

