Courteney Cox to star in 'Scream 6'? Viral pics suggest so

Hollywood actress Courteney Cox is making a comeback to the 'Scream' franchise for its 6th instalment. The actress was recently spotted donning a blue costume on the sets of the film. She will reportedly reprise the role of the news reporter, Gale Weathers, in 'Scream 6'.

Pics of the 58-year-old star are making waves on the internet with fans celebrating her return to the franchise.

As can be seen in the viral snaps, she dressed in a blue suit and paired it with neon-green heels to play the part. She can be seen standing among the crew with her arms crossed at the wrists. As per reports, most of the star cast will reprise their roles in the forthcoming project.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, it seems that Cox has agreed to play her iconic role again in 'Scream 6'. And, as usual, this new 'Scream' film will follow a Ghostface person who is terrorising a group of teenagers.

Fans are expecting numerous twists and turns and are waiting to see the killer's actual identity beneath the mask.

Check out the viral pics here:

While Cox is certainly returning to the franchise, Neve Campbell has some other plans for herself. She announced last month that she won't be returning for the sixth movie and will not reprise her role.

In a statement, she said, "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

This is the first film that the 'Scream' film will not star Neve Campbell. However, Hayden Panettiere is all set to return as Kirby Reed from 4th installment of the franchise.