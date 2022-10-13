Colin Farrell on 'The Batman' spinoff series on Penguin: 'It's so tasty and unusual'

Colin Farrell's transformation for the role of Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the Penguin, in Matt Reeves 'The Batman' was for many people unbelievable. Slathered with layers and layers of makeup and prosthetics, the Irish actor looked nothing like his real self. Nevertheless, his performance in the movie as the iconic Batman villain was widely praised. And Farrell is all set to headline his own spinoff series. And despite what has been happening with Warner Bros Discovery, the multiple cancellations and "restructuring", it appears the series is safe. It also recently found its director in Craig Zobel, known for 'Mare of Easttown'.

Farrell recently spoke to Collider and described the series with adjectives like "tasty" and "unusual". He said, "Shooting here in New York. I think if it goes ahead, I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz. So yeah, it’ll be, I think six or eight hours. I’m supposed to read episode two and three within the next week."

He added that while Zobel might be the director, Reeves is still closely involved.





"And just a really good company of people. And Matt Reeves is all over it. And sure Matt is borderline OCD when it comes to his focus and trying to do something new and original and with feeling and aesthetic and all that good stuff. So it would be, I would love, I had such a blast doing that, Steve," he added.

Also Read: Brendan Fraser is open to returning for 'The Mummy 4' but there's a catch: 'If someone came up...'



The expectations from the Penguin series are quite high since 'The Batman' turned out to be such a good movie. A reboot of the franchise and stars Robert Pattinson in the role of DC superhero, it proved to be one of the biggest successes for Warner Bros during the Covid-19 pandemic. The film grossed $770.8 million during its box office run. It also received positive reviews with a score of 85 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Andy Serkis, were also in the film's cast.