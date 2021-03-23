Clint Eastwood's 'Cry Macho' to finally release on this date

Clint Eastwood's latest directorial feature, ‘Cry Macho’, finally has a release date.

The feature will now release on October 22, 2021 after much speculation over its premiere owing to postponements due to the pandemic.

‘Cry Macho’ is based on the 1970 novel of the same name and will see the Oscar winner play a washed-up rodeo star that takes a job from his former boss to bring the man's young son back to Texas from rural Mexico.

This film will bring back Clint Eastwood with Warner Bros, the studio behind his last feature, 2019's Richard Jewell.

‘Cry Macho’ finished production in New Mexico in December. It will meet with Warner Bros. plan for dual release-- theatrical as well as streamer.

