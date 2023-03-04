Clancy Brown joins The Penguin series as Salvatore Maroni

Clancy Brown has joined the cast of HBO Max's The Penguin TV series, reported Variety. He will essay the role of Salvatore Maroni. The series features Colin Farrell in the role of Batman villain Penguin. Farrell reprises the role from Matt Reeves' 2021 DC movie, The Batman, which had Robert Pattinson in the lead role. At the end of the film, Penguin became the top crime boss of Gotham City. The series also stars Cristin Milioti and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

What is The Penguin all about?

The Penguin traces the origins of a disfigured man called Oswald Cobblepot and charts his rise to one of Gotham City's top mob bosses. Farrell's performance, despite layers and layers of heavy makeup and prosthetics, was widely praised. He was comic-perfect, and both his face and voice were not recognisable. He basically became a different man. The official synopsis suggests the series "follows the transformation of Oswald Cobblepot from a disfigured nobody to a noted Gotham gangster."

Who is Salvatore Maroni?

Salvatore Maroni is one of the major villains in Bat-verse. He is a powerful mob boss and head of the Maroni crime family in Gotham City, and is known for his ruthless and violent methods. His physical appearance is a prominent feature of his character, with his facial scars becoming a signature element in his portrayal.

Maroni is a key figure in Gotham City's criminal underworld, with influence over various criminal activities such as drug trafficking, extortion, and murder. He is also known for his rivalry with other prominent crime bosses in the city, such as Carmine Falcone and The Penguin.

Who is Clancy Brown?

Brown has appeared in many popular films, including Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption, Starship Troopers, and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. He has also appeared in various television shows, such as ER, Lost, The Mandalorian, and The Crown.

In addition to his on-screen work, Brown is also a prolific voice actor, lending his voice to numerous animated series, including Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, The Batman, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He has also played voice roles in various video games, including World of Warcraft, Halo 2, and Mortal Kombat X.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE