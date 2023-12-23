Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to return to US theatres in IMAX 70mm
Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer is set to return to select US theatres in IMAX 70mm format from January 12.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is set to make a comeback in IMAX 70mm format, giving audiences another opportunity to experience the three-hour epic. Originally chronicling the inception and construction of the first atomic bomb, the film, led by Cillian Murphy's titular character, will be re-screening in select US theatres from January 12.
The film's impact on IMAX's financial performance has been significant. Oppenheimer has grossed an estimated $183 million in IMAX format alone, contributing to IMAX's 50 per cent increase in profits during the third quarter of 2023, as per media reports. With a net income of $12 million, the company has seen a substantial improvement from the $9 million loss reported in the previous year. IMAX's total revenue reached $103.9 million, marking a 51 per cent increase from the previous year.
Fronted by Cillian Murphy, the film explores the life of the titular theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and the so-called 'father of the atomic bomb'. The event at the centre of the movie is the Trinity test, by which the first atomic weapon was successfully tested. Also in the cast are Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.
WION's review of Oppenheimer read, "Nolan's signature style, with its non-linear narrative, transcends mere storytelling, guiding the audience through a labyrinth of time and memory. Seamlessly transitioning between Oppenheimer's past and present, Nolan skillfully explores the fluidity of memory, perception, and remorse. His directorial prowess, matched with the stunning artistry of Hoyte van Hoytema, turns Oppenheimer into an exquisite visual epic, with many memorable visual images. The Trinity Test, which proved to the US government that this weapon indeed was as destructive as the scientists claimed, is depicted as an event of Biblical proportions. A moment of celebration comes a little later, but at first everyone is shaken by the enormity of the thing."