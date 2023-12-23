Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to return to US theatres in IMAX 70mm

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is set to make a comeback in IMAX 70mm format, giving audiences another opportunity to experience the three-hour epic. Originally chronicling the inception and construction of the first atomic bomb, the film, led by Cillian Murphy's titular character, will be re-screening in select US theatres from January 12.

The film's impact on IMAX's financial performance has been significant. Oppenheimer has grossed an estimated $183 million in IMAX format alone, contributing to IMAX's 50 per cent increase in profits during the third quarter of 2023, as per media reports. With a net income of $12 million, the company has seen a substantial improvement from the $9 million loss reported in the previous year. IMAX's total revenue reached $103.9 million, marking a 51 per cent increase from the previous year.

Fronted by Cillian Murphy, the film explores the life of the titular theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and the so-called 'father of the atomic bomb'. The event at the centre of the movie is the Trinity test, by which the first atomic weapon was successfully tested. Also in the cast are Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.