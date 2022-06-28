Christian Bale open to reprising Batman, but only on one condition

For many Batman fans, Christian Bale's interpretation of the iconic DC superhero is the definitive one. The English actor portrayed the character in the 'Dar Knight Trilogy' of critically acclaimed and commercially hit films directed by Christoper Nolan.

The actor debuted in the role in 2005's 'Batman Begins', which also served as his origin story. He then reprised the role in 2008's 'The Dark Knight' and 2012's 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

Bale, who will return to comic-book movies in 'Thor: Love and Thunder', has said that he is open to returning in the role of Batman. But there is a catch. He will do so only if Nolan also agrees to direct him.

While speaking to Comicbook.com, he said, "For me, that would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it. We said we would only ever make three. And then I said to myself, and I'd only ever make it with Chris."

This might be difficult, if not downright impossible, since Nolan's long-standing relationship with Warner Bros, the studio in charge of 'Batman' franchise and every other DC property, was fractured after the contentious release timing of 2020's science-fiction action film 'Tenet'. Since then, Nolan has moved to Universal, and is directing the multi-starrer 'Oppenheimer' with the studio.

Meanwhile, there are two versions of Batman already in the DC film universe. A third big-screen Batman may well be too many. Ben Affleck will return in the role in next year's 'The Flash'. And Matt Reeves-directed 'The Batman', starring Robert Pattinson, was released earlier this year. The Battinson movie is set in its own universe, and is unrelated to anything else in the DC cinematic universe.

Bale's return to comic-book cinema with 'Love and Thunder' is villainous this time. He will play Gorr the God Butcher opposite Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor in Taika Waititi film. The movie releases on July 7 in India.