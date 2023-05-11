Chris Pratt just called Timothée Chalamet America's 'tastiest snack'

Timothee Chalamet may have been labeled for his acting prowess and good looks but the latest tag given by Chris Pratt, perhaps is new. On Tuesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a series of photos and videos on his Instagram from when he attended a Los Angeles Lakers playoff game against the Golden State Warriors at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena. Among the series of selfies, which were with cupcakes and tomahawk steaks, Pratt also included a photo with the newest snack in town: Timothée Chalamet.



"When you get courtside Lakers seats, (not to brag) they offer an exclusive, VIP buffet bar and restaurant with free drinks, delicious Tomahawk chops, cupcakes, and even America's tastiest snack, the Timothée Chalamet," Pratt captioned the post. "You know what? I get it."



Pratt has been known to show off his midday cravings on social media which are neatly tagged under the Instagram segment "What's My Snack?" So it was not unusual of him to label Chalamet as a snack considering the Guardians of the Galaxy star is so passionate about food.



Pratt had once even rapped — and beatboxed! — about his general apathy toward a carrot cake muffin while on set one day. "I'll be stuffing this mother up in my grill, look at the carrot cake crumbs I spill," Pratt said. "I don't even like it, but I'm eating it still."