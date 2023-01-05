Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake gets battle-ready in new 'Extraction 2' image. See photo

A new image from the upcoming Hollywood action film 'Extraction 2' is here. A sequel to 2020's 'Extraction', the film brings back Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake, an Australian black ops operative turned mercenary. The image shows him squaring off against a bunch of people armed with melee weapons. A woman tugs at his shoulder, as though urging him to flee. Snow is falling, further suggesting that the film will be set in a frigid region like Alaska and Siberia. We do not know his exact whereabouts and the people he is fighting. You can see the image below. Rake in the first film was tasked by a Mumbai crime lord Ovi Mahajan Sr. (Pankaj Tripathi) to rescue his kidnapped son Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), who is being held in Bangladesh under the care of gangster Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli).

In the sequel, he presumably gets another deadly mission. The fans will probably not see the return of Ovi. However, Golshifteh Farahani is expected to return as Nik Khan.