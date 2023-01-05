Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake gets battle-ready in new 'Extraction 2' image. See photo
A new image from the upcoming Hollywood action film 'Extraction 2' is here. A sequel to 2020's 'Extraction', the film brings back Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake, an Australian black ops operative turned mercenary. The image shows him squaring off against a bunch of people armed with melee weapons. A woman tugs at his shoulder, as though urging him to flee. Snow is falling, further suggesting that the film will be set in a frigid region like Alaska and Siberia. We do not know his exact whereabouts and the people he is fighting. You can see the image below. Rake in the first film was tasked by a Mumbai crime lord Ovi Mahajan Sr. (Pankaj Tripathi) to rescue his kidnapped son Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), who is being held in Bangladesh under the care of gangster Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli).
In the sequel, he presumably gets another deadly mission. The fans will probably not see the return of Ovi. However, Golshifteh Farahani is expected to return as Nik Khan.
Both the director, Sam Hargrave, and the writer, Joe Russo, return for 'Extraction 2'. The film was bankrolled by AGBO, the production company of Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russo Brothers are best known for 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'
Rake was seen being shot in the neck towards the end of the first film, but in the final scene, it was pretty much revealed that he is alive. It was not made clear as to how he survived a bullet to the beck.
'Extraction 2' releases on June 23.