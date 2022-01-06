Cameron Diaz, husband Benji Madden celebrate seventh marriage anniversary

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden completed seven years of marriage as they posted an emotional Instagram picture.

The musician took to his profile and wrote, “Today 7 years married. Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane.”

Benji Madden shared a picture of a piece of art of a tiger sitting alongside a plant and added, "Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!"

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz became parents in December of 2019 to daughter Raddix.

