Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and crew pay tribute to Capt Holt: Andre Braugher no more

Andre Braugher died at 61, leaving a void in our hearts as we look back at his spectacular filmography which is dotted with some iconic characters including Captain Holt from the comedy-drama show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The Emmy-winning actor entered our lives through the screens as he made his characters on shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street a favourite for all.

Andre Braugher no more

As the news of his death surfaced on the internet, his peers from the industry paid tribute to the actor. Terry Crews who played Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine wrote, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness, and your friendship. My deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) × Stars pay tribute to a class actor

Joe Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyle in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, pointed to Andre Braugher’s commitment to his family and said, “So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami.”

“He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well …*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*… but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you, Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.”

Another of his co-actors, Marc Evan Jackson who played Captain Holt’s husband on the show, wrote on X, “O Captain. My Captain,” with a picture of him and Andre. O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023 × “Love you,” wrote Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina Linetti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. “Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t,” she wrote.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Dirk Blocker, who played Michael Hitchcock, said, “Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirk Blocker (@dirkblocker) ×

David Simon, the creator of The Wire who wrote the book on which Homicide: Life on the Streets was based, said, “I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better.”

Ryan Case, a director and editor on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, posted a thread about her memories with Braugher. “Several members of the crew once told me they’d never seen someone smile as much as me when I was discussing Sex and the City at length over a long lunch on an empty set with Andre. My cheeks actually hurt,” she wrote on X.

“This is impossible for me to process,” wrote Mike Royce, creator of Men of a Certain Age. Andre Braugher starred in it from 2009 to 2011.