Broadway union to not go on strike, reaches deal with theatre owners and producers

The US entertainment industry would have found itself in a soup had this deal not come through. We are talking about a deal that has been struck between the union representing Broadway backstage workers, theatre owners, and producers. This deal was struck so as to avoid any strike that would have shut down shows in New York City. It comes amid the SAG-AFTRA strike that has brought the movies and shows to a standstill.

What could have happened if this deal didn't materialise?

The tentative deal was announced by the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions, which represent producers, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). If the deal hadn’t materialised between these parties, close to 28 shows in New York City and 17 shows currently touring the United States and Canada would have shut down.

Before this agreement comes into effect, all rank-and-file members will have to be notified. While the exact details of the agreement haven’t been announced, the union’s statement hinted that it had reached agreements to protect healthcare and to provide housing for touring crews.

Announcing the deal, in a joint statement, the parties said, “The respective parties will inform their members of the details of this agreement in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike continues

This comes as a relief to tourists and locals for whom Broadway is a major attraction. It is also a relief to the entertainment industry, considering that 160,000 actors who are represented by SAG-AFTRA, and 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America continue their strike. Under the rules of the strike, SAG-AFTRA's members are not allowed to film any movie or TV series or take part in any press or film premieres — including anything at this month's San Diego Comic-Con.

As part of their demands, WGA and SAG-AFTRA are demanding higher pay to counteract inflation, and guarantees for their future livelihoods.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.