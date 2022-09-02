Britney Spears' sons express hope for reconciliation with mother: 'Just want her to get better mentally'

Pop star Britney Spears' sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, have expressed hope for reconciliation with their mother after details of their bitter relationship came to light. While speaking to the documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak for ITV, the boys said that there is no hate between them and her but it will take a long time and effort to repair their relationship as they want her to get better mentally.

Jayden said (quoted by the Daily Mail), "I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

While addressing his mother directly he added, 'I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

Preston and Jayden are sons out of Spears' marriage to ex-husband Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.

Meanwhile, in a new statement Spears shared on her Instagram profile, she said that she has tried her best at being "the best person I can be" and that she hopes her kids will "one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship".

Britney was under a court-mandated and involuntary conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears from 2008 to 2021. The situation ensured that she was not in control of her finances and her career after the authorities deemed her unfit to manage them herself. Allegedly she had mental issues and initially a temporary conservatorship was established, but it later became permanent. Her predicament became the subject of a movement called #FreeBritney and a couple of documentaries.

“I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed everyday benefits your life at 15 or 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION," Spears added.

Spears had invited her children to her recent wedding with a personal trainer Sam Asghari earlier this year. But the boys did not attend the event.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her,' explains Jayden. 'I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms," said Jayden.