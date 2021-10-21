Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears hires new attorney after suspension as conservator

Global popstar Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has hired new legal counsel, reports claim. This latest development comes after Jamie was suspended as her conservator and her estate in September of this year.

On Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by an international news website, Jamie notified the court that he is substituting his former attorney for new representation by Alex M. Weingarten of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

Judge Brenda Penny listened to the arguments put forward by both the parties through their respective lawyers and agreed to suspend Jamie Spears as the conservator of Britney's estate. Jamie's removal will be decided at a later hearing.

The judge then appointed Certified Public Accountant John Zabel as Jamie Spears' temporary replacement until the petition to terminate Britney's conservatorship is heard on November 12.

Following the decision, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told a global entertainment news website that the pop star was 'happy' about the decision.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared at the time.

The lawyer then told reporters that 'the goal' is to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on December 2.

Jamie Spears issued a statement through his attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, saying, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."

