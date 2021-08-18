'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor roped in for Amazon Studios' new series 'Exciting Times'

‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor has been roped in for a new series in development at Amazon. The new TV series explores contemporary romance with a twist and will have Phoebe attached to the project to star and executive produce for Amazon Studios.

The project is based on Irish writer Naoise Dolan’s debut novel. Cooper Raiff will co-write the TV adaptation with Dolan and is also slated to direct.

Based on Naoise Dolan’s novel, the series titled ‘Exciting Times’ is best described as “bracingly intelligent, hilarious and raw.” It centers on Ava, the role Phoebe Dynevor is in talks to play. Ava is an Irish transplant abroad teaching English grammar to wealthy children, who becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.

Dynevor, Dolan and Raiff executive produce alongside Black Bear's Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler. Black Bear's Clementine Quittner and Sleena Wilson serve as co-producers.

Phoebe Dynevor starred in Bridgerton as the female lead in the first season of Netflix’s show. She is also set to star in Sony Pictures’ ‘I Heart Murder’, a female-driven thriller. She also stars in Sky Cinema’s original film ‘The Colour Room’, opposite Mathew Goode.