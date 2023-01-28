Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-nominated 'The Whale' to release in India on THIS date

Brendan Fraser's fans in India will get to see his Oscar-nominated performance in 'The Whale' on the silver screen on February 3.

Darren Aronofsky's directorial, which is being distributed in India by Impact Films, tells the story of a reclusive English teacher, Charlie. The 600-pound gay man, living with severe obesity, tries to connect with her estranged daughter for one last chance at redemption in the film.

Based on a famous play by Samuel D hunter, the film also stars Hong Chau and Sadie Sink in pivotal roles. It premiered at Venice Film Festival last year. And, at the Oscars, it has scored three nominations - Best Actor for Fraser, Best Supporting Actress for Chau and Best Makeup and Hair Styling.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving an Oscar nomination for his role in 'The Whale', the 54-year-old told Fox News Digital, "I’m absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognizing Hong Chau’s beautiful performance and Adrien Morot’s incredible makeup."

Fraser is up against 'Elvis' star Austin Butler, 'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Colin Farrell, 'Aftersun' actor Paul Mescal and 'Living' star Bill Nighy for the Best Actor in a Leading Role category.

