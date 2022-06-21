Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt impresses internet with her terrific dance moves

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are among those stars who still enjoy a considerable amount of public admiration and attention even after years of separation. The ex-couple's six children: Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, are also popular on social media for some or the other reasons. Angelina and Brad's daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is slowly making her way on the internet. Recently, the young lad has shown some crazy moves, grabbing eyeballs. Shiloh, 16, has currently stormed the internet with her latest dance video, where she can be seen doing some heavy steps to Doja Cat's song 'Vegas'. It is an upcoming track from the soon-to-be-released biopic, 'Elvis'.

Shiloh uploaded the dance video to her YouTube channel. Apart from this, the teen has been featured in several dance videos from a studio named the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, with which she has been associated for some time now. The dance studio has collaborated with popular stars like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, and Jennifer Lopez.

The Millennium Dance Complex is also known for bringing together ace choreographers such as Hamilton Evans, Tobias Ellehammer, and James Combo Marino.

Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's dance video here:-

Also Read: Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut with powerful statement about Afghanistan

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt made headlines in October 2021 when she attended the premiere of Angelina Jolie's ‘Eternals’ along with her siblings. The movie premiere red carpet was graced by the presence of all Angelina and Brad’s kids, and the internet was awestruck with Shiloh’s stunning look. In another incident, Shiloh stunned everybody at the London premiere when she appeared in a revamped version of the black and white Dior dress that Angelina wore in 2019.

Also Read: Brad Pitt files lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie for damage to his reputation



