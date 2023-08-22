Blue Beetle director's next: A buddy actioner with Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista

Director Ángel Manuel Soto, known for his work on the recently released Blue Beetle, is embarking on a new project titled The Wrecking Crew, an action film produced by MGM, reported The Wrap. The film is currently generating attention due to its potential casting of Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, although negotiations were temporarily halted by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Details surrounding The Wrecking Crew have been closely guarded, but it's described as a buddy action movie that will feature both intense action sequences and a comedic and warm rapport between the two leading actors. If Momoa and Bautista indeed join the project, their on-screen chemistry is anticipated to be a significant element of the film. The film's script, written by Jonathan Tropper, was in progress before the WGA strike.

What is Blue Beetle all about?

With Blue Beetle, Soto marked his foray into the superhero genre. The film was earlier supposed to be a direct-to-streaming release but it was then sent for a theatrical release. The movie follows the journey of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a young Mexican law school graduate from Palmera City, Texas (a fictional city). He stumbles upon an artifact known as the Scarab, which is connected to Kord Industries, a company led by CEO Victoria Kord (played by Susan Sarandon). The artifact has the power to transform into a powerful suit of armour, which is both arcane and high-tech, and it merges with Jaime, giving him enhanced abilities and advanced weaponry.

Blue Beetle review

WION gave the film a positive review. "Blue Beetle skilfully weaves Jaime Reyes' family dynamics into its narrative, showcasing the significance of his relationships and the impact they have on his journey as a hero. Even when the, um, superheroics got too much for me at one point (more on that later), the interactions between Jaime and his family got me hooked on the story and invested in their fates. They are all excellent and I believe the setup established within the movie could make way for quite an amazeballs sitcom," a section of the review read.

