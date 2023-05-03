Bill Nighy quashes relationship rumours with Anna Wintour: 'Just friends for two decades'

Veteran British actor Bill Nighy has denied that he and journalist Dame Anna Wintour are in a relationship. The rumours of their romance began after the two appeared at the Met Gala red carpet together, which had sparked speculation. The 73-year-old actor's representative issued a statement clarifying that the two were just good friends and had been so for two decades. “Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades. They are not in a relationship," the statement read.

These rumours had earlier surfaced after they were seen dining together in Italy in 2021 and watching Nighy's film at various screenings in New York last year. The annual Met Gala event took place in New York and was dedicated to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, attracting A-listers from various fields. Dua Lipa and Michaela Coel were among the first celebrities to arrive and both expressed gratitude to Dame Anna for hosting the prestigious event in 2023.

Nighy is a highly acclaimed English actor with a career spanning several decades. He started his acting career in the theatre in the 1970s, and later transitioned to film and television. Nighy's breakthrough role was in the 1991 television series, The Men's Room. He gained further recognition for his role in the 2003 romantic comedy film Love Actually, which became a critical and commercial success. Nighy has since appeared in a range of films, including the Pirates of the Caribbean series, the Underworld series, and the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films.

He has also starred in several prestigious stage productions, including David Hare's Skylight and Harold Pinter's Betrayal. In addition, he has lent his voice to various animated films, such as the stop-motion animated film Arthur Christmas.

Throughout his career, Nighy has been nominated for and won numerous awards, including a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Love Actually, a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, and an Olivier Award for his performance in Skylight. He is known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to bring depth and nuance to his roles, whether they are comedic or dramatic.



