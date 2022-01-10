Bill Murray confirms role in Ant-Man sequel: My power is, I'm a bad guy

Bill Murray has given us spoilers about his next role and we feel it won’t go down too well with the studios involved. The veteran actor had a slip recently about his role in Ant-Man sequel and we now know that he has been cast as the villain.

When he was later quizzed to elaborate on the role, Bill told Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show, “I am not at liberty to talk about it.”

Everyone got talking though about the role as his co-star in the film Ant-Man sequel, Paul Rudd, neither denied nor acknowledged and we know what that means!

Now, elaborating on his role on The Eli Manning Show, Bill said, “My power is, I'm a bad guy.”

Bill Murray is best known for starring in cult comedies like ‘Tootsie’, ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Groundhog Day’.

Meanwhile, MCU’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is the third instalment of the Ant-Man series and part of MCU’s Phase 4. The film stars Paul Rudd in the lead along with Evangelline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors.

The film releases in theatres on July 28, 2023.