'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Volume 2 trailer: Beginning of the end

A trailer for the upcoming Volume 2 of the sixth and final season of 'Better Call Saul' is here. For many, this Bob Odenkirk-starrer has eclipsed the quality of even its parent series, Breaking Bad. While the rise and fall of Bryan Cranston's drug chemistry teacher-turned-drug-kingpin was more dramatically satisfying, full of twists and, well, unsubtle. But Jimmy McGill's descent into Saul Goodman is a classic tragedy being performed in slow motion. It may perhaps be less dramatic, but has more weight and nuance to it. The Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould creation will wrap with six more episodes that will decide the fate of many of its characters.

As the series nears its end, there are bound to be casualties. Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito also star. Cranston and Aaron Paul will also appear.

The trailer, set to Fred Neil's poignant song 'Little Bit of Rain', is pretty short at less than a minute, and does not reveal or even tease anything about the plot of the episodes. But it does set the stage for a gloomy ending for its primary protagonist.

We see monochrome visuals of the inflatable Statue of Liberty that crowns Saul's office that we see in 'Breaking Bad' the interiors and exteriors of the office, and so on. The trailer ends with Goodman, in his palatial mansion, quickly making a choice of clothes and we hear a voiceover of him saying, "Let justice be done though the heavens fall." It is an English translation of the Latin phrase 'Fīat jūstitia ruat cælum'.

Goodman appears to be leaving his house in a hurry before the authorities break in. "Try to remember the good times," says the tagline. Indeed we will.

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Volume 2 arrives on July 12 in India.

