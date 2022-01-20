Berlin Film Festival 2022 unveils full lineup; check list inside

The Berlin International Film Festival has revealed its full lineup for the upcoming event. Scheduled for the month of February, the 72nd Berlin Film Festival will run an in-person fest over a seven-day course from February 10 to 16, with four days of repeat public screenings through February 20.

The Berlinale will open with Peter von Kant, François Ozon’s gender-flipped adaptation of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 masterpiece ‘The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant’. It stars Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla.

The Berlin festival’s 2022 Golden Bear will have competition titles like Claire Denis’ ‘Both Sides of the Blade’, starring Juliette Binoche and Titane star Vincent Lindon; Hong Sang-soo’s latest, ‘The Novelist’s Film’; Charlotte Gainsbourg starrer ‘The Passengers of the Night’ from Mikhael Hers; Ulrich Seidel’s ‘Rimini’; ‘AEIOU — A Quick Alphabet of Lov’e from German actress turned director Nicolette Krebitz; ‘The Line’ from Swiss director Ursula Meier; and abortion drama ‘Call Jane’, the directorial debut of Phyllis Nagy.

Berlinale co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian presented the official lineup for 2022 via a livestream.

The 2022 Encounters section, a separate competitive sidebar includes ‘Flux Gourmet’, the new film from British director Peter Strickland (Katalin Varga); the Greek drama ‘The City and the City’ from directors Christos Passalis and Syllas Tzoumerkas; and ‘Queens of the Qing Dynasty’ from Canadian director Ashley McKenzie starring Sarah Walker and Ziyin Zheng.

Out of competition, Berlin has lined up an impressive group of high-profile titles. Alongside ‘The Outfit’, the directorial debut of ‘The Imitation Game’ screenwriter Graham Moore, the 2022 Berlinale will feature the world premieres of Sophie Hyde’s ‘Good Luck to You’, Leo Grande starring Emma Thompson and Dario Argento’s new horror film ‘Dark Glasses’, featuring his daughter, Italian star Asia Argento.

See the full lineup of the 72nd Berlin Film Festival below:

2022 Berlin International Film Festival Competition

A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love, dir. Nicolette Krebitz

Alcarràs, dir. Carla Simón

Both Sides of the Blade, dir. Claire Denis

Rimini, dir. Ulrich Seidl

Call Jane, dir. Phyllis Nagy

A Piece of Sky, dir. Michael Koch

Everything Will Be Ok, dir. Rithy Panh

The Line, dir. Ursula Meier

Leonora addio, dir. Paolo Taviani

The Passengers of the Night, dir. Mikhaël Hers

Nana (Before, Now & Then), dir. Kamila Andini

Peter von Kant, dir. François Ozon

Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush, dir. Andreas Dresen

Robe of Gems, dir. Natalia López Gallardo

The Novelist’s Film, dir. Hong Sangsoo

One Year, One Night, dir. Isaki Lacuesta

That Kind of Summer, dir. Denis Côté

Return to Dust, dir. Li Ruijun

Encounters 2022

A Little Love Package, dir. Gastón Solnicki

See You Friday, Robinson, dir. Mitra Farahani

Axiom, dir Jöns Jönsson

Brother in Every Inch, dir. Alexander Zolotukhin

Coma, dir. Bertrand Bonello

Father’s Day, dir. Kivu Ruhorahoza

Flux Gourmet, dir. Peter Strickland

The City and the City, dirs. Christos Passalis, Syllas Tzoumerkas

American Journal, dir. Arnaud des Pallières

Small, Slow but Steady, dir. Shô Miyake

MUTZENBACHER, dir. Ruth Beckermann

Queens of the Qing Dynasty, dir. Ashley McKenzie

Sonne, dir. Kurdwin Ayub

Unrest, dir. Cyril Schäublin

The Death of my Mother, dir. Jessica Krummacher

