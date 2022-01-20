Berlin Film Festival 2022 unveils full lineup; check list inside

Poster of Peter von Kant. Photograph:( Twitter )
The Berlinale will open with Peter von Kant, François Ozon’s gender-flipped adaptation of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 masterpiece ‘The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant’. It stars Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla.
The Berlin International Film Festival has revealed its full lineup for the upcoming event. Scheduled for the month of February, the 72nd Berlin Film Festival will run an in-person fest over a seven-day course from February 10 to 16, with four days of repeat public screenings through February 20.
The Berlin festival’s 2022 Golden Bear will have competition titles like Claire Denis’ ‘Both Sides of the Blade’, starring Juliette Binoche and Titane star Vincent Lindon; Hong Sang-soo’s latest, ‘The Novelist’s Film’; Charlotte Gainsbourg starrer ‘The Passengers of the Night’ from Mikhael Hers; Ulrich Seidel’s ‘Rimini’; ‘AEIOU — A Quick Alphabet of Lov’e from German actress turned director Nicolette Krebitz; ‘The Line’ from Swiss director Ursula Meier; and abortion drama ‘Call Jane’, the directorial debut of Phyllis Nagy.
Berlinale co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian presented the official lineup for 2022 via a livestream.
The 2022 Encounters section, a separate competitive sidebar includes ‘Flux Gourmet’, the new film from British director Peter Strickland (Katalin Varga); the Greek drama ‘The City and the City’ from directors Christos Passalis and Syllas Tzoumerkas; and ‘Queens of the Qing Dynasty’ from Canadian director Ashley McKenzie starring Sarah Walker and Ziyin Zheng.
Out of competition, Berlin has lined up an impressive group of high-profile titles. Alongside ‘The Outfit’, the directorial debut of ‘The Imitation Game’ screenwriter Graham Moore, the 2022 Berlinale will feature the world premieres of Sophie Hyde’s ‘Good Luck to You’, Leo Grande starring Emma Thompson and Dario Argento’s new horror film ‘Dark Glasses’, featuring his daughter, Italian star Asia Argento.
See the full lineup of the 72nd Berlin Film Festival below:
2022 Berlin International Film Festival Competition
A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love, dir. Nicolette Krebitz
Alcarràs, dir. Carla Simón
Both Sides of the Blade, dir. Claire Denis
Rimini, dir. Ulrich Seidl
Call Jane, dir. Phyllis Nagy
A Piece of Sky, dir. Michael Koch
Everything Will Be Ok, dir. Rithy Panh
The Line, dir. Ursula Meier
Leonora addio, dir. Paolo Taviani
The Passengers of the Night, dir. Mikhaël Hers
Nana (Before, Now & Then), dir. Kamila Andini
Peter von Kant, dir. François Ozon
Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush, dir. Andreas Dresen
Robe of Gems, dir. Natalia López Gallardo
The Novelist’s Film, dir. Hong Sangsoo
One Year, One Night, dir. Isaki Lacuesta
That Kind of Summer, dir. Denis Côté
Return to Dust, dir. Li Ruijun
Encounters 2022
A Little Love Package, dir. Gastón Solnicki
See You Friday, Robinson, dir. Mitra Farahani
Axiom, dir Jöns Jönsson
Brother in Every Inch, dir. Alexander Zolotukhin
Coma, dir. Bertrand Bonello
Father’s Day, dir. Kivu Ruhorahoza
Flux Gourmet, dir. Peter Strickland
The City and the City, dirs. Christos Passalis, Syllas Tzoumerkas
American Journal, dir. Arnaud des Pallières
Small, Slow but Steady, dir. Shô Miyake
MUTZENBACHER, dir. Ruth Beckermann
Queens of the Qing Dynasty, dir. Ashley McKenzie
Sonne, dir. Kurdwin Ayub
Unrest, dir. Cyril Schäublin
The Death of my Mother, dir. Jessica Krummacher