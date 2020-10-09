Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in 'Spider-Man 3'

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Marvel’s Doctor Strange for the latest Spider-Man movie installment. The film will star Tom Holland as Spider-man and is being made in collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Interestingly, we will see Benedict Cumberbatch take on the role of Robert Downey Jr who played Tony Stark/Iron Man and mentor of Spider-Man in the previous films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film will have Jamie Foxx as Electro, the actor-character combo last seen in 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, which featured Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging hero.

Currently, Benedict Cumberbatch is about to begin shooting Doctor Strange sequel ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’, which will explore alternate realities.

‘Spider-Man 3’ is due to begin shooting in Atlanta later in October while ‘Multiverse of Madness’ is also expected to begin shooting this month in London.

The film will be helmed by Jon Watts. It is slated for a release on December 17, 2021.

