Barbie now on its way to displace Jurassic World to enter top 10 highest-grossing films ever

Forget The Avengers, there’s another record-breaker in the market and it’s none other than Barbie. The Greta Gerwig directorial has now overtaken the Marvel film as the 11th-highest-grossing release in history. The film has generated $626 million at the domestic box office and is not ready to pause this massive run at the world box office.

In order to make it to the top 10, Barbie will need to displace 2015 starrer Jurassic World which is currently at number 10 with $653 million. On number 9 is Titanic with $674 million. On 7 and 8 are Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Infinity War. None of these ticket sales were adjusted for inflation.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starrer is already the highest-grossing domestic release of 2023. The film has earned $1.4 billion globally and surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.35 billion) as the biggest worldwide release of 2023.

Ever since the film was released in July, Barbie has had a dream run. It remained the No. 1 movie for four consecutive weekends and in the top five for more than two months. Barbie has Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave behind their perfect reality to confront the highs and lows of life in the real world.

