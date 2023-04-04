Barbie character posters unveiled: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa feature as Barbie and Ken

Every girl is Barbie and every boy is Ken. Or so the new character posters of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie seem to suggest. The makers unveiled a handful of character posters on Tuesday of all the actors in the film. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are not the only actors playing Barbie and Ken, but a handful of other people will play versions of the same character.



Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans are playing variations of Ken, while the likes of Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef and more are playing variations of Barbie.



The posters give a glimpse of each of the characters and there seems to be a hidden message in all of them. While all the women seem to play a version of Barbie doll with a specific profession, the male actors seem to just play Ken.