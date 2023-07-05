Barbie: After Vietnam, Philippines mulling ban over Margot Robbie film?

After Vietnam banned Margot Robbie's much-awaited fantasy comedy Barbie, it might now be the turn of The Philippines. As per media reports, the censorship board of the country is debating whether to block the Warner Bros project from showing on local screens. The culprit? The film apparently depicts the "nine-dash line", a controversial demarcation used by China to assert its territorial claims in the South China Sea. It has been a source of territorial disputes between China and several Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, even though it has been repudiated by an international tribunal — which China does not recognise.

While speaking to CNN Philippines, Senator Francis Tolentino said, “If the invalidated nine-dash line was indeed depicted in the movie Barbie, then it is incumbent upon the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board of the Philippines to ban the same as it denigrates Philippine sovereignty.”

While he went on to suggest that WB should edit out the offending scene, this might create problem for the studio in China, a much more crucial market where it has already been cleared for release. Philippines censorship board's statement A notice shared by Movie and Television Review and Classification Board of the Philippines on its website read: “We confirm that the Board has reviewed the film Barbie today, 04 July 2023. At this time, the assigned Committee on First Review is deliberating on the request of Warner Brothers F.E. Inc. for a Permit to Exhibit.”

Also Read: Watch: Margot Robbie welcomed with Barbie-themed birthday cake at Seoul premiere of film What is Barbie all about? Barbie and Ken, having faced expulsion from the idyllic Barbie Land due to their imperfections, embark on an adventure of self-exploration in the realm of reality. The official synopsis of the film reads, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken." Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by her and her filmmaker husband Noah Baumbach, the film has a huge cast with well-known names, including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Ncuti Gatwa. Barbie release date Barbie will release on July 21.

