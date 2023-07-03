Watch: Margot Robbie welcomed with barbie-themed birthday cake at Seoul premiere of film Barbie

Margot Robbie reached Seoul on Sunday (July 2) to attend her film Barbie's Korean premiere. The presenters of the event surprised the actress with a special Barbie-themed cake, topped with what appeared to be a bejewelled tiara and a single pink candle, to mark her 33rd birthday.

Joined by director Greta Gerwig and co-star America Ferrera, the actress had a jolly birthday celebration on stage as she promoted her much-anticipated film, slated to release on July 21.

Paying homage to two Barbies from the 1990s, Margot wore two Versace looks at the Seoul event. The fashionista re-created the 1985 Day-to-Night Barbie's look right down to the doll's bedazzled phone and white hat.

Later, she unveiled Barbie's evening look by removing her pink blazer and revealing a hot pink tulle skirt paired with a sparkly pink top.

Ken in the film is played by Ryan Gosling. Dua Lipa will be seen as Mermaid Barbie in the film while Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie.

Barbie will have its world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9. It will also have a European premiere in London on July 12.

