'Avengers: Endgame' election version video is the new internet obsession, celebs react

Here's presenting 'Avengers: Endgame' with an election twist



As the whole world waits for the United States next commander in chief, a fan came up with the epic endgame edit, which shows Joe Biden and his Democrats team as the Avengers while Donald Trump and his team were Thanos and his army.

The new video takes you back at the climax battle of the epic saga and shows Joe Biden face Donald Trump as Captain America.

The 2019 movie shows, a bunch of Avengers backing up Captain America for the battle, however in the edited footage, political figures including Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams and Barack Obama are coming as the avengers in support for the Biden. John Lewis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and John McCain are back from the dead to be on his side!



Watch the epic election parody video here:

The video is been shared wildly on Twitter with celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, basketball star LeBron James and comedian Kathy Griffin and many more reacting to an incredible election-themed video.



See some of the reactions below:

God help me Rex, I actually cried. Like, got emotional.

What’s happening to me???? https://t.co/5R0ddY4NJi — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 6, 2020 ×