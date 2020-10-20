Avatar 2: New set photo reveals Edie Falco as General Ardmore

‘Avatar 2’ is back in business and makers have started filming for the upcoming installments. New set photos have been released from the set as award-winner Edie Falco can be seen as a human character General Ardmire.

Here’s a behind the scenes still of Edie Falco as General Ardmore, the new head of RDA activity on Pandora. pic.twitter.com/USCULPvGfd — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 19, 2020 ×

Recently, filmmaker James Cameron had confirmed that ‘Avatar 2’ had completed work and he is now starting with ‘Avatar 3’.

‘Avatar 2’ will take the story forward as it comes after 10 years since the first movie came out. In addition to returning actors Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Stephen Lang, the sequels will introduce some new characters played by the likes of Kate Winslet, David Thewlis, Cliff Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Edie Falco.

‘Avatar 2’ will have more than the original film as makers have also included a thriving underwater kingdom and sea-going hardware.