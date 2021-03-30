Armie Hammer dropped from yet another film amid cannibalism and rape scandal

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has been axed from film ‘The Billion Dollar Spy’ in the wake of sexual violence controversy over alleged chats that have leaked in the public. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Armie has been removed from Amma Asante’s Cold War thriller.

Armie was cast initially to play the character of Brad Reid, a fresh arrival at the Moscow station of the CIA, where he’s approached by Soviet engineer Adolf Tolkachev, played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Things have changed for Armie Hammer amid the sex and violence scandal that blew up recently. Also, a woman called Effie accused Armie Hammer of rape in a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred.

Armie Hammer and his 'sexual fantasies' chats controversy: What we know so far

Armie was slammed on the internet when alleged chats between him and several actor/ models leaked as he asked for disturbingly gross things like wanting to act as a cannibal among other kinks.

The first fall that Armie took was with ‘The Offer’, a Paramount+ series about the making of ‘The Godfather’. Before that, he resigned from Lionsgate action-comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ in which he would have starred opposite Jennifer Lopez. Josh Duhamel replaced him in the movie.