Ariana Grande is moving on after breakup with Dalton. Who is this new mystery man?

Looks like Ariana Grande is ready to move amid news of her split from her husband of two years. Soon after news of Ariana separating from Dalton Gomez surfaced, there were reports that she has started dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

While Ariana and Dalton remain “friends” reportedly, Ethan Slater has separated from his wife of four years. Ethan was married to Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son. Ethan is best known for his work in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

How did Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater meet?

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are yet to confirm these dating rumours but sources close to the couple seem to be convinced that they share a romantic relationship.

The two got to know each other while working on Wicked. For the past year, they have been working hard in London shooting the Wicked movie adaptation. In recent days, the cast and crew have paused filming amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, with director Jon M Chu as well as both Ariana (who will portray Glinda) and Ethan (who stars as Boq) taking to social media to support their community.

"Not done yet. Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie," Jon tweeted and posted to Instagram story on July 20, which Ariana and Ethan re-shared. "We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close."

"It's been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back!" he continued. "And we will finish properly when the time is right. My heart goes out to our cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together. More to come but in the meantime, I'm excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz (release date shouldn't be affected). It has been an extraordinary adventure… more to do."

The Universal film is being split into two movies, with Wicked: Part One set for release in November 2024 and Wicked: Part Two to release a year later.

Ariana and Dalton were married for two years

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez were married for two years.

They had gotten married in a private ceremony at the Nickelodeon alum's Southern California residence back in May 2021.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.