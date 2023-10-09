Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are married: Couple tied the knot in Venice

Good news for fans of actress Anya Taylor-Joy. The Queen’s Gambit actress got married this week to her longtime beau in a sweet wedding ceremony in Italy. She looked like a dream come true as Anya Taylor-Joy and her partner Malcolm McRae had two ceremonies. For her first look, the Emmy-nominated actress wore an unconventional embroidered beige dress while for the second one, she wore a white, A-line minidress with a corseted top.

In attendance at their wedding were celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Nicholas Hoult, Julia Garner, Evan Ross and others.

But their marriage news has been floating on social media for a year now. It was earlier reported, a year ago, that the two had tied the knot in a secret ceremony. The two never confirmed this though. Both Anya and Malcolm remain private about their relationship, from when they started seeing each other to now when they are officially married. They have never walked a red carpet event together or made any public displays of affection.

It was in March 2021 when Anya Taylor-Joy first mentioned having a partner in March 2021. At the time, she did not reveal who it was exactly.

