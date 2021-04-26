Anthony Hopkins reacts to his surprise Oscar win, was 'asleep' when he won

Anthony Hopkins created history at this year's Oscars. Hopkins, 83 become the oldest actor to win the Best Actor trophy for his outstanding performance in 'The Father'.

Hopkins took the trophy by beating out Chadwick Boseman, who was also up for best actor for his final film role in 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' and was one of the most predicted wins of the evening.

After his shocking win, Hopkins, who didn't attended the event, released a statement. The actor also took a moment to remember the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last year.

First, Hopkins' agent has released a statement for the actor, “Tony was in Wales, where he grew up, and he was asleep at 4 in the morning when I woke him up to tell him the news,” his agent told People. “He was so happy and so grateful.”

The statement added, “After a year in quarantine, and being double-vaccinated, he was finally able to return to Wales, and age 83, it was a great relief after such a difficult year. But he loved the role in The Father – it’s his proudest performance – and to be the oldest living actor to win in the category means so much to him.”

Later, he also released an acceptance speech on Instagram. ''Good morning. Here I am in my homeland in Wales, and at 83 I did not expect to get this award. I really didn’t''.



''Very grateful to the Academy and thank you, and I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early. ‘And again thank you all very much. really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured. Thank you.'' he said.



This is Hopkins' second win for Best Actor after previously winning the award nearly 30 years ago for 'Silence of the Lambs' in 1992.