Angelina Jolie's new photos covered up in bees is all over the internet

Angelina Jolie is all over the Internet for her recent photoshoot.



Netizens can't stop talking about Angelina's new photoshoot where she is all covered in bees, Yes, you are reading it right. The 45 years old humanitarian is known for lending her support for environmental causes. Recently, the actor gave an exclusive interview to National Geographic in honour of World Bee Day.



To promote and raise awareness of bee conservation, the 'Maleficent' star posed covered in bees. What' s more shocking is that she was covered with hundreds of bees for over 18 minutes without suffering a sting.



The photo and a video released by National Geographic shows Jolie wearing an off-the-shoulder white top with her hair pulled back as she posed with a swarm of bees while she looked straight into the camera.

Photographer Dan Winters, who took the shot shared his experience about how terrible it was seeing Anjelina covered in bees for 18 minutes.



"As a longtime beekeeper myself, when I was given the assignment, my main concern was safety. Shooting during the pandemic, with Angelina, a full crew and live bees made the execution complex''.

"Everyone on set, except Angelina, had to be in a bee suit for protection. I applied the pheromone by hand in the places on her where I wanted bees to congregate. The bees are attracted to the pheromone, but it also encourages them not to swarm. Angelina stood perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting. Being around bees is always an experience that leaves me in awe. I feel like our offering for World Bee Day has its own roots in photographic history," Dan Winters added.



Jolie also got candid about her recent bee photoshoot and revealed that she didn't shower for three days ahead of her toughest stunt yet.



"It was so funny to be in hair and makeup and wiping yourself with pheromone," she told National Geographic. "We couldn't shower for three days before. Because they told me, 'If you have all these different scents, shampoos and perfumes and things, the bee doesn't know what you are.' [They] don't want [bees] to confuse you for a flower, I suppose." she said.