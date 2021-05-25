'Eternals' teaser: Marvel unveils its new line up of superheroes

For many Marvel fans, the end of 'Avengers' left a serious void. On Monday, Marvel unveiled its new line up of superheroes in the first teaser of their much talked about film 'Eternals'. The teaser gives a glimpse of the visual extravaganza that's in store for us with the introduction of new immoral set of heroes.



A star-studded film directed by Oscar winning director Chloe Zhao, the teaser has the voiceover of Ajak played by Salman Hayek. Ajak is the leader of the Eternals who says that how for centuries they have observed and watched humans evolve and achieve great heights but it's now time to intervene.



The teaser also shows Angelina Jolie playing a warrior called Thena and showing off her sword fighting skills. Pakistani actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo and performs an elaborate Bollywood dance number while Richard Madden and Gemma Chan play Ikaris and Sersi who solemnize their love in various ethnic styles.



The teaser also gives a glimpse of Kit Harington, although it is not clear yet as to which character he plays and of Indian actor Harish Patel. The teaser also gives a reference to Avengers and who would take the legacy forward- slyly indicating the importance of Eternals in the phase 4 of MCU.

Watch the trailer here:

The film will be releasing in theatres later on November 5 this year.

