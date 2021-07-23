Andie MacDowell was advised against going grey, her reason for doing so is badass!

In the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood actress Andie MacDowell made quite the fashion statement when she walked the red carpet wearing a silver column dress that complemented her grey hair.



In an age where hair can be done in any colour—across all age groups—MacDowell explained to a global magazine why it was important for her to go natural instead of masking her greys with any other hue.



“At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my gray hair… During lockdown, I had a lot of downtime and became obsessed with Jack Martin, who did Jane Fonda’s hair. I shared those pictures with a lot of people going, ‘Hey, I want to do this’… I’ve been saying for a while now it was time for me, personally, to make that transition because I felt like it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am,” MacDowell shared.



But her decision was faced with a lot of resistance from her team. “My managers had actually said to me, ‘It’s not time,'” MacDowell recounted. “And I said, ‘I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now. It’s time because in two years I’m going to be 65. If I don’t do it now, I won’t have the chance to be salt and pepper. I always wanted to be salt and pepper!” she was quoted as saying.



MacDowell did have inhibitions about this bold move but that was based on the fact that she was ‘trying to figure out how I could wear wigs to please people’.



“But then once I did it, it was just so clear to me that my instincts were right because I’ve never felt more powerful. I feel more honest. I feel like I’m not pretending. I feel like I’m embracing right where I am. I feel really comfortable. And in a lot of ways, I think it’s more striking on my face. I just feel like it suits me,” she added.



Andie MacDowell was inspired by ‘people that are not famous’ and not from people she knows in the industry.



“You know how social media works … once you start looking at one thing, they pop up automatically. So all these people on Instagram that are going silver, I started looking at them. I was looking at real women out there who were transitioning to gray, as well as younger women in their 50s who were choosing to go natural. You could see the before and afters, and I like the afters,” she shared.

