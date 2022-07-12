Amy Winehouse's biopic to be helmed by 'Fifty Shades of Grey' director

Late Grammy-winning British retro-soul singer Amy Winehouse`s biopic will be directed by `Fifty Shades of Grey` helmer Sam Taylor-Johnson. As per Variety, script for the movie `Back to Black` has begun circulating and now isin casting stages. The film is believed to be very much a passion project for Taylor-Johnson, who was a close friend of Amy.

Also, `Back to Black` makers have gained the support of Mitch Winehouse, the late singer`s father, who was portrayed in a negative light in the Oscar-winning documentary "Amy."

`Back to Black` has been written by Matt Greenhalgh, who previously collaborated with Taylor-Johnson on `Nowhere Boy` and also wrote `Control`, the critically acclaimed biopic about the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis.

Amy died at the age of 27 in July 2011. An inquiry into Amy`s death confirmed she died of accidental alcohol poisoning.

The film is expected to take a look at the life and music of Winehouse who started off as a budding North London jazz singer to eventually becoming a Grammy-winning music superstar with hit records that included Rehab and Back To Black.

