Amber Heard's sister says her 'faith in humanity has been called into question' since Johnny Depp trial

Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, in an Instagram post on Thursday, stated that her "faith in humanity has been called into question" ever since the 'Aquaman' actress lost to Johnny Depp in a defamation trial this summer. Henriquez also alleged that her sister has been facing harassment post the June verdict, which found her guilty of defaming her ex-husband.

While sharing a screenshot of an open letter that supports Heard, Henriquez wrote, "To simply say that my faith in humanity has been called into question since the trial/verdict would be a gross understatement."

Alleging that her sister Heard has been getting harrased online ever since the verdict came in June, Henriquez said, "Not only did it highlight some pretty f**king major flaws in the judicial system, it also showed just how deeply misogynistic this world is and how harassment of anyone who speaks out or has a differing opinion is just simply accepted (just take a look at some of the comments on my posts, and undoubtedly this one)."

Henriquez continued, "Its a world that I’m scared to raise my kids in, and every day it just seems harder and harder to navigate and deal with. Until today…. Seeing this letter signed by over 130 experts and organizations now was a much needed breath of fresh air. Finally, the tides are shifting… Finally! #istandwithamberheard,"

Check out the post below:

Referring to the organisations and individuals who signed the open letter in support of Amber Heard, Henriquez said that the tides have turned in recent days. She has been a vocal supporter of her sister since day one and she has shared several posts in the past to clarify the 'Never Back Down' actress' stance in the case.