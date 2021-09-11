9/11 attacks: 17 new documentaries to watch to commemorate the 20th anniversary

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the deadly twin-tower attacks in America, the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



Now, streaming services around the world are releasing a total of 17 documentaries on the horrific attack on American soil in a bid to commemorate the 20th anniversary of this tragedy.



Here's a complete list of what's releasing on which platform:



NETFLIX



'Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror' (September 1): This five-part docuseries takes the viewers through who attacked America, why and what preventative measures could have been taken to divert the attack before time.



DISCOVERY +



'Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11' (September 7): Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ellen Goosenberg Kent, this documentary chronicles the lives of four children after their fathers had died in the attacks on September 11 of that fateful year.



No Responders Left Behind (September 9): This documentary, which has been shot over a period of five years, follows the story of first responder John Feal, FDNY's Ray Pfeifer, and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart and highlights their struggle to get healthcare benefits for 9/11 first responders.

APPLE TV +



9/11: Inside the President's War Room (September 1): This documentary throws light on the extremely stressful 12 hours after the attack from the standpoint of the key players, including George W. Bush.



HISTORY CHANNEL



9/11: The Legacy (September 10): It focusses on the children who were impacted by the tragedy and how this incident has shaped their lives.



Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center (September 10): It is from the standpoint of the architecture that made up the World Trade Center. It's first terror attack in 1993, and the final devastating blow in 2001.



9/11: Four Flights (September 11): This documentary talks to the friends and families of those who were in the hijacked flights as they share their emotional stories before the tragedy befell.



9/11: I Was There (September 11): This two-hour documentary features video clips of people who recorded the aftermath in their cameras.



HBO



Spike Lee's NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½ (August 22): This four-part documentary sees Lee interview over 200 people in New York City to record the resilience of its people in the last two decades.



HULU



9/11: One Day in America (via National Graphic/ August 29): This documentary is a collection of interviews with survivors and first responders.

PARAMOUNT +



The 26th Street Garage: The FBI's Untold Story of 9/11 (September 9): It is about how the FBI had to evacuate its headquarters and dives deep into who, why, and how the attacks happened.



ABC



Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 with Robin Roberts (September 8): This special edition will highlight the stories of women during the tragedy: first responders, survivors, and their lost loved ones.



VICE TV



Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 (September 8): Comedians will share their experiences of dealing with the tragedy.



CBS



The CIA: Race Against Time – The True Story of the CIA and 9/11 (September 10): CIA operatives and all those closely involved with catching the Osama Bin Laden operation will speak for the first time about that day in this two-hour documentary.



OTHERS



Ten Steps to Disaster: Twin Towers (Smithsonian Channel/ September 6): This docuseries discusses the mistakes that were made leading up to the September 11 attacks.



Stories from the Stage: Changed Forever 9/11 (WORLD Channel PBS/ September 6): It chronicles the stories of three storytellers--a journalist, a therapist and a college professor--and how the attack had a lasting impact on their lives.



Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11 (MSNBC, Peacock/ September 8): Eyewitnesses who gave their first-hand testimonials talk about their ordeal.