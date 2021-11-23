‘No Time To Die’, ‘Wheel Of Time’ are the most-pirated film/shows

The latest James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ might be the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year 2021, it is also the most pirated one. From November 15- 21, No Time To Die and Amazon’s adaptation of the Robert Jordan fantasy novel ‘The Wheel of Time’ was the most pirated.

These numbers were tabulated by piracy analytics firm MUSO. These are based on the numbers of the most-shared files between piracy peer-to-peer networks. James Bond to lose millions despite being highest-grossing film of 2021?

With theaters closed in certain parts of the world like China at 20%, and certain movies such as Disney films like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals not being available -- it has resulted in piracy.

As for No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s last stint as James Bond started showing up as the top-torrented movie as soon as a clean copy of the film was made available. Meanwhile, a film like ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is safe from piracy because its exclusive theatrical window is protecting it from being rampantly streamed.

